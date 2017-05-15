Deputies: House set ablaze, family members barricaded inside
A South Carolina woman has been arrested after authorities say she set her house on fire and barricaded her family inside. The State reports 67-year-old Willie Mae McQuilla was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of arson and three counts of attempted murder.
