Deadly crashes on the rise in South Carolina
Wednesday many residents are speaking out and sharing their concern over the recent fatalities happening on the roads, and we're digging deeper into this alarming trend. We asked officials to look into the number of motor vehicle accidents they've responded to already this year and how it compares to years past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC