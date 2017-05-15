Daughter Allegedly Killed Father After Parents Decided to Evict Her: Cops
A South Carolina woman has been jailed without bond after cops alleged last week that she killed her father when her parents decided to evict her from their home. Brittany Simpson, 31, was living rent-free in her parents' Mount Pleasant home until Tuesday, when court documents allege she called 911 to report that an intruder came through the door and shot them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC