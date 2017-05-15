Daughter Allegedly Killed Father Afte...

Daughter Allegedly Killed Father After Parents Decided to Evict Her: Cops

A South Carolina woman has been jailed without bond after cops alleged last week that she killed her father when her parents decided to evict her from their home. Brittany Simpson, 31, was living rent-free in her parents' Mount Pleasant home until Tuesday, when court documents allege she called 911 to report that an intruder came through the door and shot them.

