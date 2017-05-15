Court to show jail videos Dylann Roof didn't want released
Federal officials are for the first time showing videos of convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof's jailhouse visits with his family. Roof's lawyers wanted to show the videos during his death penalty trial for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 in Charleston.
