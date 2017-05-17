Charges filed for man accused of hitt...

Charges filed for man accused of hitting LMC security officer with car

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A Lexington man who allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car in April has officially been charged, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to a hospital spokesperson, the officer responded to a person in a car parked in the hospital parking lot who was believed to have an active warrant for grand larceny .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) 21 hr Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr '17 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr '17 GFL 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC