Charges dropped against man accused o...

Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

BENNETTSVILLE, SC Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 8 Macron your Presi... 13
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr '17 GFL 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC