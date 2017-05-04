Cancer research and patient care owe much to Hollings
For many of us at the Medical University of South Carolina , it was heartwarming to see the recent tribute to former Sen. Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings. Although it is impossible to enumerate the many contributions Mr. Hollings has made to our city and state, we want to highlight the extraordinary impact he has had on health care, specifically for cancer patients in South Carolina.
