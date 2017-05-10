Bye bye, oysters. Farewell, clams. Harvest season ends soon in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said, due to higher bacterial levels in warmer temperatures, shellfish harvesting during the summer months is limited to only commercial harvesters. Shellfish harvesting will resume Oct. 1. We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines.
