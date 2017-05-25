Band of Horses, Thundercat to visit B...

Band of Horses, Thundercat to visit BR in the fall

13 hrs ago

The Baton Rouge venue has announced two new shows - Band of Horses on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thundercat on Sunday, Oct. 8. Band of Horses is a South Carolina-based alternative rock band known for songs such as "No One's Gonna Love You," "Laredo" and "The Funeral."

