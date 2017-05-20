Babysitter Jailed After Kids Take Car...

Babysitter Jailed After Kids Take Car For Joyride

16 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

South Carolina police say two children went for a joyride and crashed their babysitter's car into a tree, and the woman who was supposed to be watching them is now in jail. The Herald of Rock Hill reports 30-year-old Mary Frances Harmon of Clover faces child neglect and drug charges.

