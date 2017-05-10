As health care debate ramps up in the U.S. Senate, here's where South Carolina Sens. Scott and Gr...
Neither of South Carolina's U.S. senators have placed health care at the top of their already-hefty legislative agendas. Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, however, both have ideas for how to overhaul the system and what they'd like to see included in their party's eventual proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
