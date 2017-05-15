After U.S. Supreme Court upholds ban ...

After U.S. Supreme Court upholds ban on North Carolina voter ID laws, what's next for South Carol...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to reconsider its 2016 ruling that upheld a lower court decision deeming North Carolina's voter identification laws unconstitutional. From the other side of the country to neighboring South Carolina, advocates cheered the blow to the North Carolina Legislature's attempts to shorten the early voting window, eliminate same-day voter registration and enforce the most stringent of voter ID requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 8 Macron your Presi... 13
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr '17 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr '17 GFL 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC