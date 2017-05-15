The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to reconsider its 2016 ruling that upheld a lower court decision deeming North Carolina's voter identification laws unconstitutional. From the other side of the country to neighboring South Carolina, advocates cheered the blow to the North Carolina Legislature's attempts to shorten the early voting window, eliminate same-day voter registration and enforce the most stringent of voter ID requirements.

