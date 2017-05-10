Accused scammer foiled by San Antonio Spurs clothing left on bus, cops say

NEWARK -- A Brooklyn man faces charges after he was identified by his San Antonio Spurs hat and sweatshirt that he left behind on a bus at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday, police said. Wurie Jalloh allegedly tried to use a fraudulent South Carolina driver's license and credit card to rent a car from Hertz at the airport, according to Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

