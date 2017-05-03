2 state House GOP colleagues advance in South Carolina race
Two state House GOP colleagues will face off for the chance to replace former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney, while a former Goldman Sachs tax adviser won the Democratic nomination outright. Democrat Archie Parnell defeated two military veterans Tuesday to advance to the special election June 20. He will face the Republican winner of the May 16 runoff between state House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|5 hr
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC