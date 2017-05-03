2 state House GOP colleagues advance ...

2 state House GOP colleagues advance in South Carolina race

11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Two state House GOP colleagues will face off for the chance to replace former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney, while a former Goldman Sachs tax adviser won the Democratic nomination outright. Democrat Archie Parnell defeated two military veterans Tuesday to advance to the special election June 20. He will face the Republican winner of the May 16 runoff between state House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman.

