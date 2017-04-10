Winthrop Poll: Trump's approval rating steady in SC Read Story Winthrop University
President Donald Trump's approval rating of 43 percent has remained steady in South Carolina for the past two months, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. His approval numbers in South Carolina continue to be a few points higher than his national average.
