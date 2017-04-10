What Point Is CNN Trying To Make With...

What Point Is CNN Trying To Make With Jeffrey Lord?

14 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

After an entire night of despicable Jeffrey Lord train wreck appearances on CNN, it's time that CNN finally answers the question so many viewers are asking: What value does Jeffrey Lord provide CNN and its viewers? The idea that Bakari Sellers, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives is asked to discuss and describe the uncouthness which encapsulates almost every one of Jeffery Lord's appearances is almost as offensive. The latest disaster on CNN's airwaves perpetrated by Lord was when he said, "Think of Donald Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care."

