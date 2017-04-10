What Point Is CNN Trying To Make With Jeffrey Lord?
After an entire night of despicable Jeffrey Lord train wreck appearances on CNN, it's time that CNN finally answers the question so many viewers are asking: What value does Jeffrey Lord provide CNN and its viewers? The idea that Bakari Sellers, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives is asked to discuss and describe the uncouthness which encapsulates almost every one of Jeffery Lord's appearances is almost as offensive. The latest disaster on CNN's airwaves perpetrated by Lord was when he said, "Think of Donald Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC