Viral sensation Giraffe Mom meets April the giraffe A South Carolina...
A South Carolina woman who rose to internet fame last month with a giraffe mask and Facebook Live on Monday met the animals that inspired her viral video: April the giraffe and her newborn calf. "It was so cool to be able to go to the zoo and meet April and her baby," Myrtle Beach mother Erin Dietrich, best known as Giraffe Mom, said Tuesday in a Facebook Live video .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC