UN Secretary-General tapped as University of South Carolina commencement speaker

19 hrs ago

The secretary-general of the United Nations has been tapped as this year's commencement speaker for the University of South Carolina. Antonio Guterres will be at the school May 6 to receive an honorary degree and to deliver a speech during the university's commencement at Colonial Life Arena.

