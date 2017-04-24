Trump to sign order aimed at expanding offshore drilling
Working to dismantle his predecessor's environmental legacy, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Friday that could lead to the expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. With one day left to rack up accomplishments before he reaches his 100th day in office, Trump will order his interior secretary to review an Obama-era plan that dictates which locations are open to offshore drilling, with the goal of the new administration to expand operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC