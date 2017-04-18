Town works on strategic planning
Revitalizing downtown, zoning concerns, traffic, getting a women's shelter - lots of things came up from business leaders and members of the public during the first part of Summerville's ongoing two-day Strategic Planning process. The town gathered a good bit of input from attendees, some of who came in the morning, some who came in the afternoon, some who even stayed for the full day of talking about ideas on how to improve Summerville.
