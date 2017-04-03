Total Wines overturns 'unconstitutional' South Carolina liquor laws
US wine retailer Total Wines has successfully challenged the traditional liquor laws of South Carolina, after the state's supreme court branded a cap on the number of stores a retailer can have as "unconstitutional". The decision overturns a previous ruling by the Aiken County Circuit Court in November 2014, which ruled in favour of the traditional limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|18 hr
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC