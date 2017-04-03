Total Wines overturns 'unconstitution...

Total Wines overturns 'unconstitutional' South Carolina liquor laws

US wine retailer Total Wines has successfully challenged the traditional liquor laws of South Carolina, after the state's supreme court branded a cap on the number of stores a retailer can have as "unconstitutional". The decision overturns a previous ruling by the Aiken County Circuit Court in November 2014, which ruled in favour of the traditional limit.

