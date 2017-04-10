Tipper Gore to speak at mental health symposium in SC
Tipper Gore will speak at the Southeastern Symposium Mental Health in South Carolina, where the subjects will include how to respond to signs of mental illness and depression in the workplace. Gore was a mental health policy adviser to President Bill Clinton when Al Gore was vice president.
