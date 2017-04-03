this story a-o
Over the last thirty-three years, the Junior Achievement of Greater South Carolina has inducted more than 100 business leaders across the state into the Hall of Fame. The honorees, called Laureates, are chosen for their unique contribution to the state's business landscape, for being an agent of positive change, for their leadership, and for being a source of inspiration to the leaders of tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC