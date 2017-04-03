Summerville man accused of possessing...

Summerville man accused of possessing and distributing child porn

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

A Summerville man has been arrested on 20 charges connected to child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. He faces two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 18 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a press release announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Wed BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Wed USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
News Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi... Mar 22 Adelson knows 1
Mother lost custody & continues to get child su... Mar 21 Babak 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC