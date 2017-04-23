strategy

Read more: The Daily Beast

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford on Sunday said President Donald Trump threatened to back a Republican primary challenger against him if he voted against the American Health Care Act, the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill that During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union , Sanford said Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget and Sanford's former colleague in the House of Representatives, told him that Trump "hopes you vote against this because he wants to run somebody against you if you do." According to Sanford, Trump has made similar threats to other members of Congress.

