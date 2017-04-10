South Carolina's White Corn is Headed...

South Carolina's White Corn is Headed to the Nation's Grain Archives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture likes to keep up on all the latest trends in crops, and sometimes those trends go back hundreds of years. Such is the case with South Carolina's famed Sea Island White Flint corn, which has been a staple in households for decades, but only recently caught the attention of t he U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service.

