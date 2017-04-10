South Carolina's at-risk drivers link...

South Carolina's at-risk drivers linked to disadvantaged communities and schools

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

From the small wooden crosses that dot South Carolina highways to the broken glass and oil stains that litter intersections across the state, every driver knows how to identify the scene of a collision. But what can be learned if instead of focusing on where an accident took place, we examined the communities that produced these unfortunate drivers and pointed them in the direction of a crash? That's exactly what one local researcher did - and what he learned is that drivers who experience a collision have more in common than just a roadside accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Tue GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
News Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Apr 3 Rick Tebbs 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mar 31 Tiredofit 903
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Mar 25 Kill Pitt Bulls 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC