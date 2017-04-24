South Carolina Stripper Shot on Job t...

South Carolina Stripper Shot on Job to Get New Workers' Comp Hearing

14 hrs ago

The quibbling continues over how much a South Carolina stripper should be compensated after being shot while on the job, with the state's highest court on Wednesday ordering a new hearing in the woman's case. The decision comes two years after Supreme Court justices ruled that LeAndra Lewis was an employee of the club, not an independent contractor, a determination that meant she was entitled to workers' compensation benefits.

