South Carolina stripper shot on job to get new hearing to determine damages

The quibbling continues over how much a South Carolina stripper should be compensated after being shot while on the job, with the state's highest court on Wednesday ordering a new hearing in the woman's case. The decision comes two years after Supreme Court justices ruled that LeAndra Lewis was an employee of the club, not an independent contractor, a determination that meant she was entitled to workers' compensation benefits.

