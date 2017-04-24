South Carolina Senate Passes First Gas-Tax Increase in 30 Years
The S.C. Senate passed a 12-cent-a-gallon gas-tax hike the night of April 26 by a vote of 34-10, a veto-proof majority. The Senate will give the proposal a perfunctory final vote on April 27, sending the proposal back to the S.C. House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC