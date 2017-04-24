South Carolina Senate panel advances restrictive anti-abortion bill

Richard Cash, with Personhood South Carolina, called on a Senate subcommittee to approve of a "personhood" bill that would effectively ban all abortions in South Carolina by defining a person as a fertilized egg. Senators Rex Rice, Scott Talley and Mike Gambrell -- all Republicans and all men -- voted to advance a "personhood" bill that would effectively ban all abortion procedures in South Carolina.

