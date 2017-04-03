South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott puts 2018 governor's race speculation...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has no current plans to run for governor in 2018, the South Carolina Republican told The Post and Courier on Monday evening. In a brief interview on Capitol Hill, Scott all but put to rest speculation he would jump into the race with his close friend and fellow S.C. Republican, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, on the ticket as a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Mon
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions of dollars...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt
|1
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Mar 16
|J martin
|256
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC