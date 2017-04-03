South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott puts 2018 governor's race speculation...

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott puts 20...

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has no current plans to run for governor in 2018, the South Carolina Republican told The Post and Courier on Monday evening. In a brief interview on Capitol Hill, Scott all but put to rest speculation he would jump into the race with his close friend and fellow S.C. Republican, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, on the ticket as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

