South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford wants to see Trump tax returns, but...
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is a rare Republican who has joined Democrats in calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Unlike Democrats, however, the South Carolina lawmaker does not believe Trump releasing his tax returns should be a condition for Congress to consider a major overhaul of the nation's tax code.
