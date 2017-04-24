South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford eyes...

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford eyes possible bid for committee chairmanship

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., told The Post and Courier on Wednesday he is making "preliminary queries" into "how realistic a chance" he has to win the gavel of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The current chairman, Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, recently announced he was retiring from Congress at the end of 2017, though there are rumors that Chaffetz could actually leave sooner, setting off a scramble for the leadership slot.

