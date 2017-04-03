South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford back in hot seat as health care negotiations return

Days after President Donald Trump declared efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act dead, he is dispatching his top lieutenants to reopen negotiations on Capitol Hill. The return of talks on the contentious legislation could put U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., back in the hot seat after his opposition to the original GOP health bill put him in Trump's crosshairs.

