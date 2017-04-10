South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn calls...

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn calls on Democrats to take ownership of Obamacare they helped pass

Read more: Post and Courier

Since losing control of the U.S. House in 2010, Democrats have been on the defensive when it comes to the Affordable Care Act, the health care law partly responsible for costing them their majority. But after last week's failure by House Republicans and President Donald Trump to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn thinks there's an opportunity for his party to press the "reset" button and sell voters anew on their landmark legislation.

