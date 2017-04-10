South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair winners announced
Southern Wesleyan University hosted the S.C. Region 1 Science Fair March 10, featuring projects presented by 118 students in grades 3-12 from Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee and Pickens Counties. In keeping with the University's core value of "contagious generosity," Southern Wesleyan has been proud to partner with the region's teachers and parents to further STEM education.
