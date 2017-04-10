South Carolina one of 5 states without hate crime law; could 2017 be the year?
South Carolina is one of only five states without its own law to fight hate crimes. That's why the federal government's role in the case against Dylann Roof, the man accused of gunning down nine parishioners at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, was so crucial and historic.
