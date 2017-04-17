South Carolina man to serve at least 18 years in prison after firing...

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- A South Carolina man is set to spend up to 44 years in prison after opening fire on a busy Lancaster city street at his brother's funeral. Lovelle Weaver was convicted of aggravated assault and multiple other charges for shooting at a fleeing male outside his brother's funeral at Bethel AME Church on East Strawberry Street in October 2015.

