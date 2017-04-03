South Carolina man busted with nearly 400 grams of cocaine, cops say
Port Authority police arrested a South Carolina man on Tuesday after pulling him over near the Holland Tunnel. A South Carolina man was arrested Tuesday night after police stopped his car at the Holland Tunnel and found nearly 400 grams of cocaine inside, authorities said.
