South Carolina leaders, from mayors t...

South Carolina leaders, from mayors to congressmen, give thumbs down...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, along with Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin, Edisto Island Mayor Jane Darby and Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil, held a press conference at the Maritime Center on Friday, April 28, 2017, to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order that could open the waters off South Carolina to offshore oil drilling. Brad Nettles/Staff Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, along with Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin, Edisto Island Mayor Jane Darby and Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil, held a press conference at the Maritime Center on Friday, April 28, 2017, to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order that could open the waters off South Carolina to offshore oil drilling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 7 hr Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
News GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli... Apr 9 FireyFellow44 2
News Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 363
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC