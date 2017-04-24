South Carolina leaders, from mayors to congressmen, give thumbs down...
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, along with Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin, Edisto Island Mayor Jane Darby and Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil, held a press conference at the Maritime Center on Friday, April 28, 2017, to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order that could open the waters off South Carolina to offshore oil drilling. Brad Nettles/Staff Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, along with Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin, Edisto Island Mayor Jane Darby and Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil, held a press conference at the Maritime Center on Friday, April 28, 2017, to oppose President Donald Trump's executive order that could open the waters off South Carolina to offshore oil drilling.
