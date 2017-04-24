South Carolina lawmakers vote to avert government shutdown

In the U.S. House, all six lawmakers voted "yes" on a bill to extend government funding for the next seven days, a move designed to buy negotiators more time to negotiate the terms of a larger spending package to last through Sept. 30. In the U.S. Senate, leaders were able to get an agreement to pass the same bill in a "voice vote," meaning there were no objections - from U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott or anyone else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.