South Carolina House passes bill granting carry of handguns without a permit

The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow residents to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without getting a weapons permit. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, anyone who is legally allowed to buy a gun to do so without getting a state permit.

