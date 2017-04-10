South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster supports bill that would grant carry of handguns without a permit
Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday he would sign a law granting open or permit-less carry of weapons if it passes the General Assembly. "Gov. McMaster appreciates the House's hard work on this bill, believes it is constitutional and will sign it if it reaches his desk," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.
