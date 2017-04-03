South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster should veto inadequate pension reform plan
A long-term plan to buoy the state's vastly underfunded pension system would do so largely on the backs of taxpayers, while reducing oversight and omitting a needed exit strategy. The legislation would solve the fund's long suppurating financial problems, but mainly through increased taxpayer contributions for decades to come.
