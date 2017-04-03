South Carolina GOP Sens. Graham and Scott vote for 'nuclear option' to confirm Supreme Court justice
Both of South Carolina's U.S. senators voted Thursday to irrevocably change the body's rules, cementing a dramatic shift that GOP leaders deemed necessary to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Republicans Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham both joined the party-line vote in favor of the so-called "nuclear option."
