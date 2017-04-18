South Carolina Department of Corrections director discusses officer...
Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, testified in front of a Senate committee Thursday, April 20, 2017, after two major incidents at state prisons. Andrew Brown/Staff Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, questions South Carolina Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling about two major incidents at state prisons on April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC