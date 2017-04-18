South Carolina Department of Corrections director discusses officer...

Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, testified in front of a Senate committee Thursday, April 20, 2017, after two major incidents at state prisons. Andrew Brown/Staff Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, questions South Carolina Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling about two major incidents at state prisons on April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.