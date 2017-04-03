South Carolina championship parade set for Sunday
The city's parade to honor the South Carolina women's basketball national championship team is to be held Sunday at 3 p.m., Mayor Steve Benjamin said Monday afternoon. The university band, cheerleaders and mascot Cocky all will be part of the event that is to end with a rally on the State House grounds.
