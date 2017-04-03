South Carolina associate head coach Matt Figger named Austin Peay head coach
Another member of the Frank Martin coaching tree gets a chance as a first-time head coach. Figger, who also served as the program's recruiting coordinator, was on staff at South Carolina for five years and was elevated to associate head coach before the 2013-14 season after current Illinois head man Brad Underwood departed to take the reins at Stephen F. Austin.
