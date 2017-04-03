South braces for stormy day expected ...

South braces for stormy day expected to bring tornado risk

11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Alabama's governor declared a state of emergency and schools in South Carolina planned to dismiss classes early Wednesday ahead of severe thunderstorms expected to move across the Southeast, bringing a threat of tornadoes and hail the size of baseballs. The National Weather Service predicts widespread thunderstorms across much of Alabama and Georgia and into the Florida Panhandle and southwestern South Carolina.

