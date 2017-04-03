South braces for stormy day expected to bring tornado risk
Alabama's governor declared a state of emergency and schools in South Carolina planned to dismiss classes early Wednesday ahead of severe thunderstorms expected to move across the Southeast, bringing a threat of tornadoes and hail the size of baseballs. The National Weather Service predicts widespread thunderstorms across much of Alabama and Georgia and into the Florida Panhandle and southwestern South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|BlunderCONS
|363
|Franklin Graham on Trump Russia Allegations: 'G...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Mar 31
|Tiredofit
|903
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|Mar 25
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lyi...
|Mar 22
|Adelson knows
|1
|Mother lost custody & continues to get child su...
|Mar 21
|Babak
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC